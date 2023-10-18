Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) has attracted $295 million in direct investments within the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector during the first nine months of 2023, it was revealed at Gitex Global in Dubai.

Stemming from 14 local and international projects, the direct investments for the ICT sector are expected to generate over 1,600 jobs within three years. The investments are a part of a total projected direct investment worth $1.4 billion during the period.

On the sidelines of Gitex, Musab Abdullah, Executive Director of ICT Business Development at EDB, said: “The continuous development of the ICT sector is a strategic priority for Bahrain and remains a pivotal contributor to the diversification and growth of the national economy. This milestone achievement in direct investments for the ICT sector will result in a positive ripple effect across sectors, with digital transformation being a cornerstone of sustainable economic development.”

Abdullah said: “Together with its progressive regulatory government, and ease of doing business, Bahrain has earned its standing as the destination of choice for companies seeking highly skilled, future ready talent. Leading technology companies have been keen to tap into the Gulf’s rapidly growing market, and we take pride in witnessing impactful investment projects and industry giants in the ICT sector choose Bahrain as the base for their operations in data management, customer service excellence, software development and service delivery.”

Backed by progressive government frameworks, an unparalleled direct operating cost advantage (28% lower than the region), and a young and tech-savvy population, Bahrain continues to cement itself as a leading destination for ICT talent and investments on regional and global levels, he said.

Recent investment projects include the regional cable system of Saudi Telecommunication Company (stc), which was awarded a Golden License earlier this year. Additionally, Talabat’s largest shared services centre in the region chose Bahrain as its host destination for the quality of its digital talent and its attractive investment environment, demonstrating Bahrain’s ability to provide professional services at regional and global levels.

Driven by a clear vision and a forward-looking government Bahrain has made great strides in its ICT sector owing to the world-class connectivity of its infrastructure, solidifying its position as a results-yielding magnet for investment and digital transformation. Bahrain is now leading the world when it comes to governments hosting its data and services on the cloud, with 85% already being hosted on the cloud, a statement said.

