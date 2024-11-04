Bapco Energies, a leading force in Bahrain’s energy sector, announced a significant milestone in its Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP) during the Gateway Gulf 2024 forum.

The project, one of the largest capital investments in the kingdom’s history, aims to boost Bapco Refining’s capacity from 267,000 barrels per day to 400,000 barrels per day.

In the next 60 days, Bapco Refining will embark on a crucial phase of its refinery modernisation startup journey, marking a historic step in Bahrain’s energy sector.

This advancement will enable the refinery to process a wider range of crudes and produce high-quality refined products, aligning with global market demands and environmental standards.

Bapco Energies Group chief executive Mark Thomas expressed the company’s commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship. “By modernising our refinery, we are not only elevating Bahrain’s energy infrastructure but also setting new benchmarks in the global energy landscape,” he said.

Scheduled for completion in 2025, the Bapco Modernisation Programme is in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, which prioritises sustainability, innovation, and economic competitiveness. The project will create jobs, enhance national talent, and contribute to the kingdom’s sustainable development goals.