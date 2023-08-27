Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Oil and Environment Minister, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, has affirmed the government’s keenness to encourage investments in the kingdom’s oil and environmental projects, reported BNA.

This can be done through enhancing partnership with the private sector, especially banks that provide the necessary support and facilities to finance those projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, he stated.

The minister made the statements while receiving Abdulfattah Sharaf, HSBC Bank Middle East (HBME) Board of Directors Chairman, and his accompanying delegation, with whom he discussed ways to enhance partnership and cooperation in various oil and environmental projects in the kingdom.

Sharaf reviewed HBME’s current and future projects in the social and economic fields to consolidate community partnership between public and private institutions, said the BNA report.

He commended the government’s constant support for the operations and programmes of banks that attract investments to the kingdom’s pioneering development projects, it added.

