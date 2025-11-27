AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Wednesday a 3.8 per cent decrease in imports of crude oil, petroleum derivatives and mineral oils during the first nine months of 2025, compared with the same period last year.

According to the Foreign Trade Report, the value of the Kingdom’s oil imports reached JD1.946 billion by the end of September, down from JD2.023 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. The decline, amounting to around JD77 million, helped curb the overall rise in the nation’s total import bill.

The report showed that fuel and mineral oils accounted for the largest share of total oil imports at JD664 million, followed by crude oil at JD551 million. Imports of gasoline amounted to JD303 million, while diesel totaled JD391 million. Jordan also imported JD33 million’s worth of lubricating oils and JD4 million of kerosene during the same period.

