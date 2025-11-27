PHOTO
Syria will build a new oil refinery with a capacity of 150,000 barrel per day, the Syrian energy minister told government-owned Ekhbariya television on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
