Kuwait Prime Minister Shaikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Sabah received Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohamed bin Daina, along with ministers of oil and energy participating in the 113th session of the Council of Ministers of the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

The discussion highlighted the strong ties between Kuwait and the Arab countries represented in OAPEC.

The meeting also discussed means to strengthen Arab co-operation in the energy sector to achieve shared objectives.

