Applus+ in Saudi Arabia has recently been awarded a project to support the conversion and modernisation of critical engineering documentation for a major power facility.

The project is being delivered by the company’s 3D Modelling and Laser Scanning department, which specialises in digitisation and advanced documentation solutions.

The scope of work includes converting existing Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams (P&IDs) from PDFs and hard copies into fully editable AutoCAD drawings and detailed 3D models.

This transformation allows clients to move away from static records and adopt dynamic, accurate, and compliant digital documentation.

A key aspect of the service is the integration of Management of Change (MOC) updates across all drawings.

By embedding these updates into the digital files, Applus+ ensures technical documentation reflects the latest operational realities, providing consistency, traceability, and reliability throughout the lifecycle of the facility.

By combining drafting expertise with 3D modelling and laser scanning capabilities, Applus+ helps operators establish a single source of truth for engineering data.

This not only improves asset integrity and safety but also supports operational efficiency, informed decision-making, and long-term sustainability

