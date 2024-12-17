Oman - The Oman American Business Council (AmCham Oman/OABC) is proud to announce the launch of the most expansive US-Oman Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Guide ever published.

Released as part of the celebration surrounding the 15th anniversary of the US-Oman Free Trade Agreement, this comprehensive 24-page guide provides businesses with invaluable tools to maximise opportunities under the landmark trade agreement.

The FTA Guide offers access to detailed trade data, inspiring success stories and practical insights to help companies in Oman and the United States leverage the agreement effectively.

This milestone publication is available free of charge and will be regularly updated to maintain its relevance in an ever-evolving global trade landscape.

“The US-Oman Free Trade Agreement is one of just 14 US FTA’s in the world, putting Oman in an exclusive club of 20 countries that trade freely with the United States,” said Rebecca Olson, CEO of the OABC.

“The FTA has played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and deepening bilateral ties between our two countries over the past 15 years.

This Guide is a testament to our commitment to supporting the business community as they attempt to utilise the US Oman FTA, ensuring companies have the tools and knowledge to unlock its full potential.”

The launch of this guide is not only a celebration of the past 15 years but also a step towards building stronger trade partnerships for the future.

By providing clear guidance and showcasing real-world success stories, OABC aims to empower businesses to capitalise on the opportunities the FTA provides.

Key contributions to the guide include data from the US Department of the Trade Representative, who provided essential trade statistics and inspiration drawn from CIPE Bahrain’s Economic Diversification and Access to Finance project, supported by the US Department of State’s Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI).

Additionally, the work of AmCham Jordan on the US Embassy in Oman-sponsored Spotlight on the US-Oman FTA programme played a part in the guide’s creation.

The guide is available for free download and is designed to be shared widely among the business communities of both countries.

An Arabic version of the guide will be launched in early 2025. For more information or to download the guide, please visit www.oabc.org/fta.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).