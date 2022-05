CAIRO - Al-Azhar, represented by its leaders, imams and students, has mourned the death of late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a statement today, Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chair of the Muslim Council of Elders, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the UAE leadership and people on the sad news, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and the UAE people solace and patience.