AJMAN - Saudi Arabia is the second leading destination of Ajman’s exports, which totalled some AED155 million in the first half of 2022.

Fish, mineral fuels, plastics, and their products were the top export products.

On the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, a report by the Department of Economic Development-Ajman showed that the total number of licences issued to Saudi investors was 131, an increase of 22 percent compared to 2021.

Abdullah Ahmed Saif Al Hamrani, Director-General of the Department, said that the UAE and Saudi Arabis are a distinguished regional and international model of cooperation, most notably in economic, commercial and investment areas.