Work is moving at a steady pace on the Sheikh Ammar Street Development Project in Ajman with more than 65% of the project already completed.

Being built at an investment of AED69 million ($18.7 million), the project will include making Al Tallah Street a two-way street, which will help improve traffic flow.

It is part of the first package of initiatives aimed at improving the emirate’s infrastructure and making it a leading modern international city in terms of architecture and construction, reported Wam.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, was briefed about the progress of the Sheikh Ammar Street Development Project.

He later inspected the work being done on the street, which will be completed by the beginning of 2023.

During the tour, he stressed that the project’s goal is to enlarge the street to three lanes from Al Rawda Bridge to Sheikh Ammar Bridge.

Sheikh Ammar Street is one of the emirate’s vital streets, and its development requires drafting a plan to assess the ongoing situation and current and future needs, he added.

