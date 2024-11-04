HONG KONG - A delegation from Ajman Chamber has discussed with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) ways to enhance economic cooperation and develop the volume of inter-trade between Ajman and Hong Kong.

The discussions focused on key sectors such as advanced industries, technology, logistics, energy, education, healthcare, real estate, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and innovation.

The meeting, held at the HKGCC's headquarters, was attended by Mahmoud Othman Al Shawareb, Member of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber, Sophia Choi from the UAE Consulate in Hong Kong, and from HKGCC's Patrick Young, CEO, Malcolm Ainsworth, Director of Public Relations and Programmes, and Yulan B. H. Javitt, Vice Chairman of the HKGCC Asia, Africa and Middle East Committee.

During the meeting, the delegation reviewed the economic opportunities of the emirate of Ajman and the advanced and supportive infrastructure to facilitate business and stimulate the attraction of direct investments, especially in light of the diversity of available investment opportunities.

Al Shawareb said that Ajman Chamber aims, through the visit, to monitor the best practices adopted by HKGCC, especially in the areas of future foresight such as AI, innovation, technology, and proactive services.

He provided an overview of the services of the Ajman Chamber and the most prominent events and exhibitions organised by the Ajman Chamber, and the opportunities for HKGCC to participate in these events, stressing that the Ajman Chamber is keen to expand its external partnerships and is interested in attracting companies and investors from Hong Kong.

For his part, Young expressed the HKGCC's interest in strengthening joint relations with the Ajman Chamber, and stressed the role of the UAE as a global strategic market and the importance of the emirate of Ajman as a central geographical location, and provided an overview of the HKGCC's services and the most prominent events it organises throughout the year.

Both sides recommended the need to exchange visits and trade missions and continuous coordination to exchange information and expertise, and organise bilateral meetings between officials and businessmen to open direct channels of cooperation that support the growth of economic and investment relations.

They also discussed the possibility of organising joint events and exhibitions to promote investment opportunities and strengthen ties.