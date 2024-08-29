AJMAN - The Department of Finance in Ajman has announced the completion of 1,115 training hours across various developmental fields in the first half of 2024.

This achievement reflects the Department's commitment to enhancing and expanding human capital in the emirate, aligning with Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

As part of its strategic plan for Future Skills and Talent Development, the department implemented 15 training programmes during the first half of the year.

These programmes covered a range of areas, including specialised financial courses, financial diplomas, management and leadership, excellence and creativity, human resources, executive secretarial skills, public relations, and customer service.

Marwan Al Ali, Director of the Department, said, “We believe that the effectiveness of our human resources is central to fostering creativity and excellence, and is fundamental to achieving inclusive and sustainable development within society. Given the rapidly evolving nature of work globally, we are dedicated to investing in our young talent through comprehensive training programmes designed to equip them with the skills required for the future.”

Walid Abdullah Al-Zarooni, Support Services Manager at the Department, affirmed that the Department's comprehensive annual training plans are meticulously designed to include development programmes aligned with the best practices and international standards.

He further highlighted that the implementation of talent development plans, tailored to future training needs, achieved 100 percent completion during the first half of the year. Additionally, the percentage of trainee staff in supervisory roles reached 85 percent, while those in specialised and executive categories was 63 percent.