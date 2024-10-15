Skyrise Properties, a fully-owned subsidiary of Ajman Bank, has announced the official inauguration of its new headquarters next to Ajman Bank’s main office, marking a pivotal moment in both companies’ growth trajectories.

The new premises will serve as the central hub for Skyrise Properties’ expanding activities, which pan property and asset management, sales, leasing, brokerage, third-party evaluations, and facility management supervision.

The opening ceremony was attended by the board members and senior management of Ajman Bank and Skyrise Properties, thus underscoring the close strategic alignment between the two entities.

The launch of Skyrise Properties is a significant milestone in Ajman Bank’s diversification strategy, designed to expand its core offerings by tapping into the real estate sector.

Skyrise Properties, launched by Ajman Bank in early 2024, operates as an autonomous entity with its own identity and systems, empowering it to deliver focused, innovative solutions in the property management space.

The company’s independence is key to fostering growth and responsiveness while leveraging the synergies between banking and real estate.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank and Chairman of Skyrise Properties, said: "The opening of Skyrise Properties’ headquarters is a testament to our commitment to innovation and growth. Through this venture, we aim to expand our real estate footprint and redefine standards in the property management sector."

"With the immense potential in the real estate market we are determined to set new benchmarks. Skyrise Properties will play a crucial role in enhancing Ajman Bank’s diversification strategy and creating lasting value for our clients," he added.

Skyrise Properties' initial focus will be managing Ajman Bank’s extensive real estate portfolio, valued at AED 5.5 billion, while expanding its services to external clients.

Skyrise Properties CEO Mohammed Al Shamsi said: "We are excited to begin operations from our new premises, which represents our drive for excellence and innovation."

"Skyrise Properties is uniquely positioned to leverage Ajman Bank’s resources while remaining dynamic and independent, allowing us to deliver cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to our clients," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).