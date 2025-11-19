Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest budget carrier operator, has introduced Sharjah Home Check-In, a service that allows passengers to complete their check-in from home, offering added convenience and a smoother travel experience.

Sharjah Home Check-In allows residents flying from Sharjah International Airport to complete their entire check-in process from the comfort of their homes. The service is available 24 hours up to eight hours prior to the flight’s departure time.

Upon booking the service, an agent will visit the passengers at home to check-in their baggage and issue boarding passes, enabling them to head directly to the airport, for a seamless start to their journey.

