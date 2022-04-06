Abu Dhabi's non-oil real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.1 percent in 2021 as the economy rebounded on the back of strong domestic demand.

Overall, the emirate’s GDP at constant prices expanded by 1.9 percent during the year, the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) said. As of 2021, the emirate’s real GDP value was worth 1 trillion dirhams ($272 billion).

The growth in the non-oil economy was led by the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, where activity accelerated by 23.1 percent, followed by manufacturing, which grew by 21.7 percent.

Source: SCAD



Health and social service activities expanded by 19.7 percent, while the arts, entertainment and recreation; wholesale and retail trade; accommodation and food service; and transportation and storage expanded by 17.3 percent, 15.3 percent, 14.7 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The electricity, gas, water supply and waste management sector also posted a 6.9 percent growth in activity.

The contribution of non-oil activities to Abu Dhabi’s GDP accounted for 49.7 percent in 2021.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com