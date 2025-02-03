UAE - Senior officials from Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) and Strata Manufacturing, specialising in advanced composite aircraft structures manufacturing in the UAE, have discussed plans to expand collaboration to boost industrial growth and enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The dicussions took place during an ADEX delegation's visit to the headquarters of Strata Manufacturing, as part of its efforts to forge strategic partnerships with key Emirati companies in vital sectors.

The delegation, led by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee at the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), included Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori, Director General of ADEX. They were welcomed by Ismail Ali Abdullah, Executive Director of the UAE Clusters Unit at Mubadala and Managing Director of Strata Manufacturing, and other senior officials.

Strata showcased its achievements in the global aviation sector, highlighting its contribution to advancing national industrial goals and increasing the sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP. Likewise, ADEX highlighted its innovative financing tools designed to empower Emirati companies to access international markets and strengthen their global competitiveness.

Speaking about the visit, Al Suwaidi said: “Our visit to Strata Manufacturing reflects our commitment to supporting national companies that play a critical role in the UAE’s economic diversification. The success of companies like Strata in advancing national industries and achieving global recognition is a testament to the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable, diversified economy.”

He commended Strata’s adoption of advanced technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, in manufacturing aircraft structure parts, enhancing operational efficiency and meeting international standards. “Strata stands as a leading example of a national company that has solidified its position in global markets. We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation to achieve shared national goals,” he added.

Ismail Ali Abdullah expressed gratitude for the ADEX’s visiting delegates and praised the Office’s role in establishing strategic collaborations across vital sectors. “This partnership enhances the quality and competitiveness of the advanced manufacturing sector, aligning with our economic diversification strategy under the Made in the Emirates initiative. At Strata, we take pride in our success stories that reflect the UAE’s vision for economic growth and global industrial leadership,” he stated.

The delegation toured Strata’s facilities, observing the production of aircraft structure parts made from advanced composite materials. They also engaged with Strata’s skilled workforce, where Emiratis represent 67% of employees in key administrative, technical, and engineering roles. The team’s efforts exemplify Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for the aviation industry. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).