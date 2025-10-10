LONDON - Abu Dhabi Customs and Maersk Global Trade & Customs Consulting signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening border management, enhancing supply chain resilience, and improving the efficiency and competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s trade and logistics ecosystem.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), witnessed the signing of the agreement by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Dr. Lars Karlsson, Global Head of Trade and Customs Consulting at Maersk, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi–London Business Connect Forum in London.

This strategic cooperation builds on Abu Dhabi Customs’ vision to deliver integrated smart solutions supporting its “Invisible Customs” ecosystem and Maersk’s global expertise in trade and border innovation.

It aims to design and implement next-generation customs modernisation solutions, including the enhancement of coordinated border management’, the development of an innovative model for a ‘Trusted Digital Trade Corridor’, and the establishment of a comprehensive customs compliance framework for customs brokers.

Al Mansoori said, "This agreement reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to shaping the future of customs administration through innovation and strategic partnerships. By collaborating with Maersk, we aim to set a new benchmark in border management efficiency, facilitate trade, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global trade gateway.”

Dr. Karlsson stated, “We are honoured to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Customs on this forward-looking initiative. Together, we will design and implement innovative solutions that enhance operational performance and compliance while building resilient and sustainable supply chains.”

This partnership marks an important milestone in Abu Dhabi’s transformation toward a next-generation customs ecosystem driven by innovation. It strengthens the emirate’s position as a global leader in trade and logistics, advancing governance, enabling data-driven operations, and ensuring seamless and trusted cross-border trade.