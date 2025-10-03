NEW YORK - Abu Dhabi Customs has signed a “Letter of Intent for Cooperation” with Altana Technologies, a global leader in AI-driven supply chain visibility solutions, to enhance resilience, security, and sustainability in international trade operations by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence.

Witnessed by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and Amna Binzaal Al Mheiri, UAE Consul-General in New York, the signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in New York.

The agreement was signed by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Evan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Altana Technologies.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to explore joint initiatives that advance Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading global trade hub while supporting Altana’s mission to build trusted and inclusive digital trade networks worldwide.

Altana Technologies’ solutions enable trusted data-sharing and leverages advanced analytics to help businesses and governments manage risks, promote compliance, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

Al Mansoori said, “This cooperation aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to strengthen its position as a leading logistics and trade hub. By embracing innovation and digital transformation, we aim to strengthen competitiveness, reduce risks, and enable smoother and more trusted trade flows.

Smith commented, “We are honoured to partner with Abu Dhabi Customs in building AI-enabled trusted trade networks. Together, we can create resilient, transparent, and sustainable supply chains that benefit economies and societies worldwide."