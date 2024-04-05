The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) announced the establishment of 54 working groups within the Advocacy Hub initiative.

These working groups are part of the efforts to support the growth and prosperity of the private sector by providing an ideal platform for businesses within Abu Dhabi to discuss the challenges facing various sectors, explore innovative solutions to address them and propel their growth.

This is in addition to participating in decision-making and drafting legislation supporting the growth and prosperity of the business sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The new working groups, which were established based on the proposals and recommendations of private sector representatives, are characterised by their diversity, innovation, and effectiveness and will contribute directly to studying and keeping up with the aspirations of private sector companies within various vital economic activities.

These groups also serve as an ideal platform for presenting development ideas and proposals and facilitating communication between the private sector and government agencies to establish constructive dialogue and discuss various issues related to the business community. Thus, they drive collaboration between the private and public sectors and support the growth and competitiveness of the national economy.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADCCI, said, “The establishment of 54 new specialised working groups is consistent with the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber as the primary supporter of the private sector and representative of its interests in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. These groups will work to represent the opinions and aspirations of entrepreneurs, businessmen, and investors within various and vital economic sectors and activities in the Emirate, and they will assuredly contribute to supporting government efforts and objectives for achieving advances in the growth of the local and national economy.”

The first stage of the initiative included calling on private sector companies from various commercial, investment, and industrial fields to provide input on the formation of specialised work groups based on the various economic activities, as part of the ADCCI’s efforts to offer the private sector with opportunities to participate in decision-making within the Emirate’s business ecosystem, protect its interests, enhance its competitiveness, and advance the process of sustainable development in the emirate.