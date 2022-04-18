ABU DHABI- The Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC), a part of Department of Economic Development (ADDED), announced that 80 new economic activities were added during 2021, brining the total of economic activities to 4062 by end of last year.

New added activities cover many vital business sectors, including 40 new commercial activities, 25 professional, six industrial, five agricultural, two crafts activities, and two in tourism sector.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of ADBC, said, "The new added economic activities reflect the vitality of business sector in Abu Dhabi, which witnesses expansion in specialised activities.

It also reflects ADDED’s efforts to ensure ease of doing business as we regularly study the economic sector to know the market demands and requirements. Adding new activities allow entrepreneurs to issue necessary licenses to do business and launch their projects which will contribute positively to commercial activity and economic development in Abu Dhabi."

New commercial activities added in 2021 include television and radio broadcasting via encrypted and open channels, e-sports event management, securities lending and borrowing agency, safe custody of collaterals and mortgages and insurances, general clearing for securities, buying and selling securities for personal accounts, insurance products marketing, certificate of deposit services, securities remote access trading, car mortgage, and social innovation development and administration.

New industrial activities added include manufacture of sensors and military communications systems, machines and equipment for military factories, military tools and supplies, military aircrafts, military autonomous systems, and medium military weapons manufacturing.

In agricultural sector, the new added activities include beekeeping training, breeding reptiles and amphibians, breeding of birds (non-domesticated), breeding aquatic animals, and breeding of mammals (non-domesticated).

New professional activities include customs consultancy, military aviation training, data management and cyber security services, gaming quality assurance specialised services, gaming localisation services, and training and qualification of farmers.

New crafts and artisan activities include engine cleaning services and repair, as well as maintenance of military ships.