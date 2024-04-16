H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, recent developments in the region and their fallout on regional and global peace and security.

During a phone conversation, the two top diplomats reviewed international efforts to enhance the response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and the urgency of fast-tracking the sustainable and safe delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the importance of exercising the utmost restraint to avoid serious repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of instability. He also stressed that dialogue, diplomatic channels, adherence to the rule of law and respecting the United Nations Charter are essential tools in resolving conflicts and promoting peace and stability in the region and the world and the prosperity of nations worldwide.