Qatar Tourism concluded 2024 with remarkable milestones, showcasing its growing influence and prominence in the global tourism landscape.

The year concluded with an impressive final tally of 5,076,640 visitors, reflecting an impressive 25 percent increase from 4,046,281 visitors in 2023. December alone turned in strongly with 594,079 visitors, a 14.6 percent rise from the previous year.

The growth was driven by an additional 48,000 air travellers and 35,000 land visitors, offsetting a minor decline of 7,000 cruise passengers compared to 2023. Visitor numbers in December also surged by 74,000 compared to November 2024.

Qatar’s hospitality sector achieved a new record, surpassing 10 million room nights for the first time. As of December 30, 2024, the figure stood at 10 million room nights, with the final tally expected to be bolstered by an additional 35,000 room nights on December 31.

Tourism Triumphs

Qatar Tourism exceeded its annual visitor arrivals target of 4.79 million, achieving 5.08 million visitors. This growth was complemented by an exceptional performance in the hospitality sector, where nearly 10 million room nights were recorded, surpassing the original target of 8.8 million.

Visitor demographics revealed a diverse appeal, with GCC nationals accounting for 41 percent of visitors and the remaining 59 percent coming from key international markets.Top five countries include Saudi Arabia, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.

Visitor arrivals peaked during key events, such as the AFC Asian Cup in January, the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, the thriving 2024/2025 cruise season, and the November school holidays, which saw record visitor numbers from Saudi Arabia. The year also witnessed significant growth in accessibility, with visitors arriving by air – 56 percent, land – 37 percent, and sea seven percent.

Global Recognition

Qatar’s commitment to innovation and excellence was recognised with three prestigious awards: the Microsoft AI Excellence Award for the Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot Trip Concierge, the Gold Award for Best Application (Mobile/Tablet), and the Silver Award for Best Web Platform at the MENA Digital Awards.

Visit Qatar also won the ‘Enterprise AI Tech Awards’ in the Best Use Case of Gen AI 2024 category for its Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot and Trip Planner. The AI-powered Trip Concierge, available on the Visit Qatar website and app, provides personalised itineraries and insights in over 50 languages, revolutionising travel planning and earning accolades at the World Summit AI Qatar 2024.

The Visit Qatar app was honoured for its user-centric features, including the unified profile and Visit Qatar Pass, which offers up to 50 percent savings on experiences. These features have made the app an indispensable tool for travellers exploring Qatar. Additionally, the Qatar Tourism Awards platform was celebrated for its enhanced accessibility, doubling user interaction and award submissions.

Cultural and Gastronomic Milestones

Qatar’s culinary scene reached new heights with the debut of the Michelin Guide in the country. This milestone affirmed Qatar’s status as a global dining destination, with two restaurants earning one MICHELIN star, four receiving a Bib Gourmand, and 33 being Michelin-selected. These achievements highlight the diverse and exceptional quality of Qatar’s gastronomic offerings.

Participation in Int’l Conferences

The year also saw Qatar Tourism actively participate in renowned international conferences, including the EU-GCC Business Forum, IBTM World in Spain, Web Summit in Lisbon, and World Travel Market (WTM) in London. These platforms facilitated invaluable partnerships and showcased Qatar’s offerings to global audiences.

Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism and chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: “Surpassing five million visitors in 2024 is a landmark achievement that underscores Qatar’s evolution into one of the world’s premier family-friendly destinations. This 25 percent year-on-year growth reflects the effectiveness of our strategy and the dedication of our stakeholders. As we look ahead, we remain committed to enhancing the visitor experience and achieving our ambitious targets of tripling visitor numbers and significantly increasing tourism’s contribution to GDP by 2030.”

Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, chief executive officer at Visit Qatar, said: “This year’s accomplishments represent the collective efforts of all stakeholders in positioning Qatar as a global tourism leader. From hosting world-class business events and cultural festivals to launching innovative initiatives and campaigns, we have significantly enhanced our tourism offering.

“While achieving a record-breaking 10 million room nights, these milestones reflect our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are excited about the future of tourism in Qatar and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Key Events and Initiatives

•A Landmark Anniversary for DJWE: The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) commemorated its 20th anniversary, cementing its position as a premier event in the regional luxury calendar. Held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, this edition welcomed over 500 brands from 10 countries at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with record-breaking numbers of 30,000 attendees soaring 20 percent from its predecessors, and an increase of 20 percent in comparison to last year’s sales.

•Attracting Visitors with Stopover Packages: In collaboration with Qatar Airways, Visit Qatar launched innovative stopover packages, offering visitors a unique opportunity for visitors with limited times to experience all Qatar has to offer. With Qatar Airways flying to over 177 international destinations, January 2024 witnessed another remarkable achievement with over 700,000 visitors, setting a new monthly record.

•Culinary Delights at QIFF: The 13th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) transformed Al Bidda Park into a gastronomic paradise, welcoming over 266,000 attendees. Spanning an expansive 61,600 square metres, the festival celebrated diverse cuisines, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. With strong support from sponsors like Talabat and Ooredoo, QIFF became a highlight of Qatar’s vibrant event calendar.

•Lighting Up Lusail with the Luminous Festival: Lusail Boulevard hosted Qatar’s first-ever light festival, Luminous, captivating visitors with mesmerising interactive installations and cultural performances. The event added a magical touch to Qatar’s winter season, combining innovation with artistic expression.

•A Warm Welcome at UEFA EURO 2024: Visit Qatar showcased its renowned hospitality at UEFA EURO 2024 through activations in Berlin and Munich, spotlighting the country’s distinct cultural and tourism offerings. Initiatives included “The Doha Club” in Fan Zones, which welcomed approximately 45,000 visitors and offered a sophisticated beach club setting where fans could experience Qatari culture firsthand. Complementing this was the promotion of the “Stopover in Qatar” campaign, designed to encourage European travellers to explore Qatar.

•Celebrating Excellence with the Qatar Tourism Awards: The second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards honoured trailblazers in the nation’s tourism and hospitality sectors. The ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements, further reinforcing Qatar’s reputation for delivering world-class experiences.

•Family Fun at the Qatar Toy Festival: The festival returned for its second edition, drawing over 100,000 visitors. With expanded interactive zones, live shows, and attractions like Mr. Bean and Barbie Dreamhouse, the festival offered unparalleled entertainment for families.

•World Tourism Day Celebrations: Qatar Tourism marked World Tourism Day with an event centred on the theme “Tourism and Peace.” Hosted at the serene Heenat Salma Farm, the celebrations featured workshops, cultural dialogues, and a focus on tourism’s role in promoting global harmony.

•Visit Qatar TV Channel Launch: In partnership with Es’hailSat, Qatar Tourism launched the Visit Qatar TV channel. This platform highlights Qatar’s diverse travel experiences, showcasing its attractions to audiences worldwide and bolstering its position as a top-tier destination.

•A Record-Breaking Cruise Season: The 2024/2025 cruise season is poised to be Qatar’s largest yet, with 95 scheduled calls, including 33 turnaround calls, 11 homeporting operations, and five maiden visits and over 430,000 passengers expected. Among the highlights are maiden visits by renowned ships such as Mein Schiff 4, MSC Euribia, AID Aprima, Costa Smeralda, Norwegian Sky, and Celestyal Journeyfor visitors.

•Qatar’s Tourism Sector Roadmap Showcased: Qatar Tourism hosted an event on October 7, attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, alongside key industry leaders and VIPs. Chairman of Qatar Tourism HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, presented Qatar’s strategic vision for tourism development, highlighting initiatives by Visit Qatar to position the country as a premier global destination and drive sustainable economic growth.

•Visit Qatar 2024 Campaigns aiming to attract local and global visitors: In 2024, Visit Qatar unveiled several campaigns showcasing the country’s diverse offerings. The ‘Your Summer Starts Here’ campaign featured influencer Omar Farooq and athlete Mutaz Barshim exploring Qatar’s beaches, shopping, and dining. The ‘Qatar, Based on Your Heart’s Desire’ winter campaign targeted GCC travellers, spotlighting family-friendly attractions like Quest theme park and Habitas Ras Abrouq. The global ‘Surprise Yourself’ campaign promoted Qatar’s unique blend of adventure and relaxation. With visa-free travel and a focus on diverse experiences, Qatar’s tourism continued to grow, surpassing 3.9 million visitors by October 2024.

As the year concluded, Qatar Tourism’s achievements reflect a strategic blend of tradition and innovation, setting the stage for an even brighter future. With a focus on cultural exchange, sustainability, and excellence, Qatar continues to captivate the world as a must-visit destination.

