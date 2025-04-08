The net profits of United Electronics Company (eXtra) jumped by 10.12% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 103.36 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from SAR 93.86 million.

The revenues hit SAR 1.74 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025, an annual rise of 10.03% from SAR 1.58 billion, according to the estimated financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 1.29 in Q1-25 from SAR 1.17 in Q1-24.

The quarterly net profits shrank by 41.81% from SAR 177.65 million in Q4-24, whereas the revenues grew by 3.87% from SAR 1.67 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).