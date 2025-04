The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Edita Food Industries approved cash dividends of EGP 800.10 million for 2024.

Edita will pay out a dividend of EGP 1.14 per share over two installments, according to a bourse filing.

The EGX-listed firm disbursed EGP 400 million in cash dividends for 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).