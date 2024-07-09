The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) has announced the availability of 555 jobs in the government sector within the second phase of the job creation project for the year 2024.

It is worth noting that most of the jobs are specialized and office technicians, and many of them are available for fresh graduates.

In a social media post on X platform, the CGB explained that government agencies have listed the jobs in the national platform for coordinating employment “Kawader” according to the needs of the labour market.

The National Employment Platform (Kawader) project aims to provide users with access to services in the public and private sectors through multiple electronic service channels quickly and simply. In addition to transforming the mechanism into decentralized work, which helps facilitate decision-making processes and improve the productivity of administration employees in raising the level of transparency in providing services.

