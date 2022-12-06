Riyadh – Federation of Saudi Chambers held here today the Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum, with the participation of more than 41 companies from both sides in several specialized economic sectors, with 20 Vietnamese companies participating in the forum expressing their concern about investing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and benefit from the opportunities provided by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Vice-Chairman of the Saudi Regional Business Council for Southeast Asian Countries Abdulghani Al-Rumaih praised the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Vietnam and the agreements signed between the two sides as well as the Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee and its reflection on the volume of trade exchange, which amounted to about SR8.2 billion in 2021.

The Deputy Director General of the Asia and Africa Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Vietnam’s second-largest trade partner in the Middle East, calling on Saudi companies to explore the possibility of investing in Vietnam to produce and export the needs of the Saudi market.