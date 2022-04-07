Middle East’s luxury retail conglomerate Chalhoub Group, which has more than 600 stores in its portfolio, has been named as the best company to work for in the UAE, according to LinkedIn.

The professional networking platform released on Thursday its UAE 2022 Top Companies list, which features 15 best employers for professionals to grow their careers.

The companies were ranked based on seven pillars that are proven to lead to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

Abu Dhabi’s investment company Mubadala came second on the list, followed by Mediclinic, HSBC and Aster DM Healthcare.

According to LinkedIn, most of the companies in the top 5 prioritise investing in an inclusive environment for employee growth and success, while continuing to navigate their recovery amid global uncertainties.

Completing the top 15 list are Daman – National Health Insurance Company, Al Tayer Group, L’Oreal, Mashreq Bank, MetLife, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, GMG, Majid Al Futtaim, Amazon and Schneider Electric.

Companies included in the study had at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2021 in the UAE, and with attrition rates no higher than 10 percent.

Organisations that made layoffs exceeding more than 10 percent of the workforce from January 1 to December 31, 2021, as well as staffing and recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies, were not considered for the study.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

