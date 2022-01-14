The first UAE cabinet meeting of the new year kicked off on Friday with focus on new policies and regulations that protect workers’ rights and further improve the economy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who chaired the meeting, also said they have resolved to start implementing the plan to change the “methodology of the federal government’s work” and carry out transformational projects that will drive the economy forward.

He said changes are expected to be announced soon and that these will include “granting ministries greater power to adopt their plans, more financial flexibility” and national priorities based on the Principles of the 50.

New regulations, policies

During Friday’s Cabinet meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said they adopted regulations that will guarantee the rights of workers and regulate new work models such as freelancing and flexible working.

“Our goal is to establish the best, most flexible and diversified business environment,” the Dubai ruler said on Twitter.

The Cabinet also approved the issuance of a new law that will regulate activities within the sports sector, including sports councils, federations and Olympic committees, among others.

Officials also tackled the subject of smart learning and adopted a “rapid digital procurement policy” for the government, a new committee for smart learning in schools and 13 agreements to “encourage investment and avoid double taxation”.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022