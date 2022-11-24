Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued a presidential decree approving a EUR 776.90 million loan agreement with France, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

The agreement was signed between the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation and the French government to contribute to financing 55 trains for Cairo Metro Line 1.

The decree was published in the Gazette on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

