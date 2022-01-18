Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received a phone call on Monday from his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, in which they discussed coordination and continuous consultation between the two brotherly countries.

Ahmed Hafez, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the two ministers discussed the prospects of strengthening the close bilateral relations between Egypt and Morocco at the political, economic, and commercial levels.

Furthermore, both ministers praised the close ties between the two countries and the outstanding level of coordination between them.

They also exchanged visions on regional issues in the region as well as on the African arena in connection with the holding of the upcoming African summit, where they stressed the importance of continuing consultation on all issues of common interest in order to achieve the interests of the two brotherly countries.

