BEIJING, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday voiced his country's readiness to work with Qatar to launch the first 'Panda' cooperation in the Middle East.



According to Xinhua news agency, President Xi made the remarks during his meet with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who had attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.



Xi stressed that in facing new opportunities, China and Qatar should be firmly supporting each other, as his nation is ready to jointly start building the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, along with long-term stable cooperation.



Both sides should deepen counter-terrorism cooperation and enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges as well, added the agency quoting Xi, who also expressed hope that Qatar will continue to push forward in order to champion a free-trade agreement between China and the GCC. (end) mab.mmj.aq

