ArabFinance: The China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone has signed contracts to carry out 11 projects across different sectors, with up to $136 million in investments, during the period from December 2020 until November 2021, Al Borsa Newspaper reported, citing a report.

The zone has sold up to 402,000 square meters for new projects, according to the report.

Moreover, the report highlighted that 117 companies have started working on projects at TEDA since June 2021, which offered around 4,000 job opportunities.

It is worth noting that several Chinese companies have been operating at TEDA for over 10 years.

Established in 2018, the China-Egypt TEDA is a main joint platform for cooperation between Egypt and China that connect projects of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategy of the Suez Canal Corridor Area Project in Egypt.