The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) has granted $623mln in loans in 2021 to support balance of payments and reform programs in various sectors, according to the AMF’s annual report published on April 26th.

The fund also released $403.7mln of previously contracted loans in 2021.

Last year, the AMF’s Arab Trade Financial Program financed transactions amounting to $1.403bln.

Moreover, the value of disbursement under the program reached $1.012bln.

