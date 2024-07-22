Worx Group, a full-service experiential marketing agency, is excited to announce the renewal of its three-year contract with Standard Bank

The contract extension highlights the strength of the partnership between the two entities and reaffirms Worx Group's commitment to delivering innovative and impactful marketing and event solutions.

Over the last 20 years, Worx Group has closely collaborated with Standard Bank on various internal and external projects aimed at brand awareness, business strategy, and staff engagement. The partnership has consistently delivered positive outcomes for the brand, its staff, and its corporate partners, from staff recognition awards ceremonies and flagship strategic conferences to client engagement events and product launches.

"Standard Bank consistently elevates standards through its collaborative approach with key agencies. This approach extends opportunities to create impactful content and experiences, benefiting both the organisation and its client segments, as well as sponsored properties.

"2024 sees Worx Group celebrate our 20th year and we are proud to have had Standard Bank as a key client throughout that period, a sign of true shared partnership values," says John Paul Waites, CEO at Worx Group

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).