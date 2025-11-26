Today marks a new chapter in Lesaka’s story with the launch of One Lesaka – a unified brand identity that takes the group beyond the sum of its parts. This is a challenger brand, combining digital reach with human touch, being present where others are not, and leaving a positive imprint wherever it goes.

It happens everywhere – at spaza shops and taxi ranks, in side hustles and homegrown businesses. From early mornings to late nights, in suburbs and malls, cafés and workshops, in Lusikisiki, Sandton, Chatsworth, and Khayelitsha – life is happening. And wherever there is life, trade thrives.

Lesaka may be a tech company, but at its core, it is a human-first company. We work where our customers work, walking in step with them, understanding their world, and building solutions that meet them where they are. Our promise is simple: “Where you are, we are.”

Leadership perspective

Ali Mazanderani, executive chairman: "We’re building a connected ecosystem – an ecosystem that mirrors how people live, earn and spend. We’re disrupting the product bundle, the route to market, and the service experience. Our focus is on creating the market that should be, on working with our customer to change the status quo. On being there with them on every step of the journey.”

Lincoln Mali, CEO: “We are not here to push products – we are here to put people first. Our mission is to understand what customers truly need and deliver solutions that empower them in a digital world. This is not about selling a transactional account or insurance; it’s about building trust, creating access, and shaping the future together. Everything we’ve achieved has led to this moment: One platform. One brand. One shared mission.”

A brand built on connection

Lesaka’s new logo embodies connection, movement, and progress. Inspired by a footprint, it symbolises presence, partnership, and purpose – a visual expression of who we are: Human > Grounded > African > Agile.

Lesaka is a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to digitise commerce in Southern Africa. We offer services to three segments: consumers, merchants, and enterprises.

We offer a multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products ("ADP").

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK).



