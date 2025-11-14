Across Sub-Saharan Africa, women have long been the foundation of families and communities, tending the land, nurturing crops, and feeding nations. Yet, despite sustaining the continent’s food systems, they remain largely invisible in the formal agri-food economy that spans production, processing, packaging, and distribution...

Persistent barriers and rising risks

Despite their indispensable role, structural and social barriers continue to lock women smallholder farmers out of value chains and investment flows.

Without a comprehensive and coordinated multi-stakeholder approach, these barriers leave the region vulnerable to food insecurity, especially given the increasing frequency and severity of climate-related risks that threaten smallholder farming.

Extreme heat, droughts, and floods carry significant social and economic consequences, as seen across parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region in 2024.

Around 64% of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa experienced moderate to severe food insecurity that year, highlighting the scale of the crisis.

Global shifts and economic vulnerability

Climate-related risks coincide with broader global uncertainty as countries grapple with shifting trade patterns and tariffs. The reorganisation of global trade disproportionately impacts emerging and developing economies.

Africa’s dependence on imported food, estimated at $50bn annually and projected to double by the end of 2025, according to Afreximbank, further exposes the continent to currency fluctuations and imported inflation, weakening its terms of trade.

Financing gaps and inequality

For women smallholder farmers, limited access to capital hampers their ability to invest in essentials such as quality seeds, fertilisers, irrigation systems, and farming equipment, the tools needed to boost productivity and adapt to climate shocks.

Financial institutions often perceive small-scale farming as high risk. Women face further barriers due to weak land rights, lack of collateral, and limited credit histories. In many countries, rural women have little access to formal financial services.

Investing in women makes economic sense

Investing in women smallholder farmers is not just a moral imperative; it is sound economics. When women earn more, they reinvest in their families’ health, education, and nutrition, creating long-term social and economic benefits.

As global supply chains pursue sustainability and traceability, including women farmers offers both ethical and strategic advantages. Companies that prioritise gender equity in sourcing can strengthen their reputation and enhance market resilience.

Towards inclusive growth

The challenges facing women farmers are deep-rooted but not immovable. With decisive action from governments, multilateral forums such as the B20, and development partners, women smallholders can become catalysts for food security, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.

It begins with a mindset shift, recognising women not as passive beneficiaries of aid, but as entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders. Aligning financial inclusion, technology access, and supply-chain integration with agricultural reform will be key to unlocking the full potential of Africa’s women farmers.

