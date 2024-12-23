Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to investing in agriculture towards ensuring food security and economic development in the state.

The governor said the widespread food shortage experienced across the country in the outgoing year will be tackled by his government starting from 2025 with investment support to farmers in the state.

Oyebanji represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Akin Oyebode, spoke during a two-day inclusive stakeholders’ meeting for the establishment, adoption and implementation of Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land Intensive Agriculture (FRILIA).

The programme tagged: “Inclusive Dialogue for Sustainable Land Governance for Agricultural Investment” was organised by Ekiti State Ministry of Land and Urban Development, with support from Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) and the World Bank.

He said his administration’s efforts at strengthening harmony among farmers, investors, and landowners were already having the desired multiplier effect in the state’s agriculture belts, particularly in the Oke Ako-Iyemero-Gede axis, where improved security measures have enhanced the safety of residents and farmers.

Oyebanji also highlighted the administration’s focus on clearing farmland, providing seedlings, and constructing farm roads to support farmers to enhance food production so as to reduce the price of farm products

According to him, his desire to guarantee food security and enhance economic development, the agriculture sector formed a better part of the 2025 budget as presented to the State House of Assembly.

He acknowledged the complexities of land acquisition for large-scale agribusiness, including resettlement issues and tensions between communities and private investors adding that his administration has prioritized transparency, ensuring fair compensation, and creating economic opportunities for affected communities.

“We are committed to protecting the future of our children while maintaining economic value for landowners and fostering trust among all stakeholders,” Oyebanji said.

The commissioner for Agriculture and food security, Ebenezer Boluwade, said the project was necessary to ensure that all stakeholders are engaged in the agricultural value chain for optimum production.

He disclosed that the administration has invested over N5 billion in the agriculture sector in the ongoing year, assuring stakeholders that the government would sustain the investment in 2025 for the state to become the agricultural hub in the country.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on eGIS and Land Survey, Professor James Olalẹyẹ, lauded Governor Oyebanji for signing the Executive Order for the establishment, adoption and implementation of FRILIA in Ekiti State.

He described FRILIA as a World Bank Project executed across Nigeria States and the Federal Capital Territory in collaboration with the NGF Secretariat apparently to ensure land acquisition and resentment for large-scale agribusiness investments undertaken in line with established international standards.

The Technical Adviser to Governor Oyebanji on e-GIS and land management, Olusanmi Akintobi outlined the seminar’s objectives, which include establishing principles for large-scale agricultural investments based on international flight guidelines.

He lauded the Ekiti government for setting up steering and technical committees to implement FRILIA, noting their comprehensive 2024-2025 workplan and development of eight toolkits for the program.

