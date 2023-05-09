The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) registration exercise of unemployed graduates in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State has intensified with an advice to the participating graduates to follow the laid down rules and instructions.

The Imo State Coordinator of (NDE), Mrs Chisara Winifred Egwim-Chima, gave the advice while supervising the number of unemployed persons who turned out for the registration exercise at the weekend, at the different Local Government Area registration points at the Federal Secretariat, Owerri.

While assuring them of NDE’s relentless effort in offering jobs for the unemployed graduates in the country, Egwim-Chima advised them to cooperate and follow the instructions from their staff to make their registration easy.

She said giving the upsurge of unemployed graduates that turned out for registration, which began on April 17 and end on May 5, the exercise may be extended to accommodate everyone.

She appealed to those living in all parts of Imo State and its environ to endeavour to register at the NDE Imo State Office, located at the Federal Secretariat, Owerri, or at various local government headquarters or any local government secretariat nearest to them.

The State Coordinator enjoined the unemployed persons in the state to take advantage of the opportunity to ensure that they are registered.

by Our Reporter and Johnkennedy Uzoma