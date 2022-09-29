Uganda’s government has agreed to release 30 billion Shillings ($7.73 million) towards the supply of seedlings to coffee and tea farmers, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said.

“We shall release the money to Uganda Coffee Development Authority and National Agricultural Advisory Services as per the budget,” he said in a statement.

The minister said that the funds in the budget are insufficient to cover all the seedlings in nursery beds, adding a need for an additional 60 billion Shillings, which will be paid in the next two financial years.

He noted that the additional supply of seedlings will be done through the Savings and Credit Associations under the Parish Development Model.

On the other hand, Minister of Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze said that the ministry will ensure that seedlings are supplied once the authorisation is given.

He added that the agriculture and finance ministries will work out modalities to verify coffee farmers and suppliers.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)