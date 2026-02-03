The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to reclaiming Nigeria’s place among the world’s leading cocoa-producing countries as part of efforts to boost job creation, economic growth and food security.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, stated this at the International Cocoa and Chocolate Forum (ICCF 2026) in London.

Addressing participants on the theme “Reclaiming Value, Shaping Rules: Nigeria’s Vision for Cocoa Sovereignty”, Kyari said Nigeria possesses significant natural advantages for cocoa production, including fertile soils, favourable agro-ecological zones and a long-standing farming tradition.

According to him, the President Bola Tinubu administration is committed to supporting sustainable development initiatives, encouraging responsible foreign investment and driving policies aimed at increasing productivity, expanding trade and deepening economic activity across the agricultural sector.

Kyari disclosed that Nigeria is strengthening economic ties through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to enhance intra-African trade and improve global competitiveness.

He noted that the initiative is also designed to promote regulatory compliance, carbon-smart cocoa production and youth inclusion in agriculture.

He further revealed that the country has gazetted its Provisional Schedule of Tariff Concessions and is advancing AfCFTA implementation, which is projected to boost intra-African trade by 53.3 per cent by 2026.

The country, he added, is also engaging international partners such as the European Union and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to promote trade sovereignty.

The minister said the government has taken concrete steps to support sustainable cocoa production, including the enactment of the Climate Change Act, commitment to the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), establishment of a National Task Force on EUDR Compliance and the development of a National Cocoa Development Plan.

Outlining Nigeria’s EUDR compliance strategy, Kyari said the country has developed a White Paper on EUDR implementation and is leveraging public-private partnerships, geospatial technologies and innovative financing to turn compliance into a competitive advantage.

He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to sustainable development, climate resilience and youth participation in the cocoa sector, noting that the country has articulated a pathway to net-zero emissions by 2060 while promoting modern farming practices and value chain development.

“Nigeria is focusing on climate-smart agriculture, green compliance and the adoption of sustainable practices that enhance crop resilience and mitigate the impacts of climate change, while also improving farmers’ livelihoods through targeted training, access to finance and stronger market linkages,” the minister said.

Kyari described the ICCF 2026 as a critical platform for revitalising cocoa production and promoting economic development in Nigeria and across Africa.

He commended the conveners of the forum, particularly His Royal Majesty, Oba Dokun Thompson, for fostering dialogue, partnerships and cultural exchange to drive socio-economic growth on the continent.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

