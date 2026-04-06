Equity Group Holdings executed a quiet revolution in 2025. The Kenyan lender accounted for nearly 45% of the country’s MSME loan disbursements, a feat un- derpinned by its deployment of sophisticated machine-learning credit models.

Rather than relying on physical branch expansion, the bank leveraged these mod- els to analyse real-time transaction data from its digital merchant ecosystem. This tech-led approach allowed algorithms to parse daily cash flows and allocate capital in seconds, often bypassing the need for traditional collateral or land titles that had previously blocked the “missing middle” from the financial system.

This shift defines the core thesis of the recently released Backbase report, Bank- ing Predictions 2026: Six forces reshaping competition in African banking. Across the continent, moments like Equity Group’s are multiplying. The report’s central insight is sharp: Africa’s banks survive on their bal- ance sheets, but the winners in 2026 will be defined by their software.

In 2025, African Business’ ‘Top 100 Banks’ report showed the top institutions in the continent commanded $126bn in Tier 1 capital, a formidable war-chest. However, raw financial muscle is increasingly being overtaken by the sophistication of a bank’s technology architecture, the depth of its data, and its ability to price risk at velocity.

The End of Lazy Banking

For years, African lenders practised ‘lazy banking’, parking capital in double-digit sovereign treasury bills. These risk-free re- turns made the difficult work of consumer and SME lending look unappealing.

That era is nearing its end. Sovereign debt restructurings in Ghana, Zambia, and Ethiopia have served as a stark reminder that government paper was never truly risk-free.

As yields normalise and governments move to reduce domestic borrowing costs, banks are being forced to earn their re- turns in the real economy. Technology is no longer a back-office support function; it is the core engine for generating yield in a post-default world.

Six Forces Reshaping the Landscape

The Backbase report identifies six struc- tural forces converging to reshape the industry. Together, they suggest that the ideal bank of 2026 looks nothing like the institution of 2020.

1. AI moves from experiment to infrastructure

African banks have moved decisively be- yond pilot projects. Leading Tier 1 institu- tions in South Africa and Nigeria have con- solidated fragmented data environments to enable ‘Agentic AI’ – systems that can operate semi-autonomously across core functions, from algorithmic credit scoring to real-time KYC updates.

The report notes that the differentiator is no longer AI adoption, but the foundational data work that makes it effective. Banks that have not fixed their data fragmenta- tion are, quite simply, pricing risk blindly.

2. Digital challengers come of age

The narrative that challenger banks are mere experiments has vanished. Tyme- Bank has achieved sustained profitabil- ity; Kuda has scaled aggressively across West Africa; and global players are closely monitoring the continent’s appetite for digital-first retail banking.

As Heidi Custers, Digital Banking Expert at Backbase, observes: “The question isn’t whether digital banks will succeed, it’s how quickly incumbents can close the experi-ence gap. Traditional banks that match digital-first experiences while leveraging their trust and scale advantages will be best positioned.”

For legacy incumbents, the challenge is no longer about fending off niche play- ers, but about modernising their front-end interfaces fast enough to prevent the ‘trust’ advantage from being rendered obsolete by poor UX.

3. The open finance revolution

In 2026, the strategic focus has shifted from defensive compliance to proactive participation in open finance. As regula- tors like the Central Bank of Nigeria and the South African Reserve Bank firm up interop- erability frameworks, the real differentiator is no longer compliance, but utility.

Banks are beginning to use open fi- nance to place payments, credit, and identity services directly into the platforms customers already use, transforming APIs from infrastructure into a foundation for new commercial models.

4. Banking disappears into daily life

With 70% of the population under 30, the greatest risk facing legacy banks is not insolvency, but irrelevance. Young con- sumers are increasingly resistant to stan- dalone banking apps. The banks winning the retail battle are embedding services into “super-apps” and social platforms. Absa’s ChatWallet, which operates via WhatsApp using biometric data, exempli- fies this “invisible banking” model. The best banking experience is increasingly the one the customer barely notices.

5. Wealth management opens its doors

Currency volatility has forced Africa’s growing consumer class to seek sophis- ticated wealth preservation tools. Multi- currency hedging and offshore routing, once the preserve of the ultra-wealthy, are being democratised by automation.

Standard Chartered’s EMEA realign- ment offers a compelling example: au- tomated systems now help manage mass-affluent portfolios, allowing human advisors to focus on the most complex requirements of family offices.

6. SME lending becomes the growth engine

The transformation of SME banking is perhaps the most consequential force for Africa’s development. Historically, the ‘missing middle’ was excluded by a lack of collateral. Real-time cash-flow data has changed the equation. Direct integrations with digital merchant networks now give lenders granular visibility into daily op- erations. In this new paradigm, consistent cash flow is the new collateral.

The Verdict

The winners of 2026 will command the most resilient architectures, exploit the deepest data pools, and execute with the lowest cost-to-serve.

What makes this transition vital is what it enables. The same AI that reduces a bank’s cost-to-income ratio also helps a first-time entrepreneur in Accra price risk. The same open finance infrastructure that boosts non-interest income also acceler- ates intra-African trade.

According to estimates from the Afri- can Union, frictionless digital payments and open banking could increase intra- African trade volumes by as much as 25% over the medium term. In Kenya, industry analysts forecast that improved access to SME lending could help reduce poverty rates by up to 10% in the next three years, as more small businesses scale and hire.

African banking is not just being dig- itised; it is being reimagined to deliver financial inclusion and economic growth at a scale and speed the continent has never seen. n

“The question isn’t whether digital banks will succeed, it’s how quickly incumbents can close the experience gap. Traditional banks that match digital-first experiences while leveraging their trust and scale advantages will be best positioned.”