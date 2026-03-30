South Africa has opened a new export route into Southeast Asia, with its first shipment of table grapes successfully arriving in the Philippines following market access approval in 2025.

The inaugural consignment signals the start of direct agricultural trade between the two countries after several years of technical negotiations and regulatory alignment.

"The arrival of this first shipment is more than a commercial transaction; it is the opening of a new trade corridor between South Africa and the Philippines," said Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen.

“It demonstrates what can be achieved through sustained cooperation, mutual trust, and a shared ambition to grow our agricultural sectors.”

Philippines presents growth opportunity

The Philippines is one of the world’s top 20 importers of table grapes, with imports estimated at around 74,000 tonnes in 2024.

With a population exceeding 118 million and a growing middle class, the market is expected to offer long-term demand for South African produce.

South Africa’s table grape exports have reached 76.6 million cartons so far in the 2025/26 season.

Shift towards market diversification

Government has positioned the move as part of a broader strategy to expand export markets and reduce reliance on traditional trading partners.

"Southeast Asia represents a dynamic and increasingly important region for South African agriculture. Our approach is not to replace existing markets, but to broaden our footprint in a way that supports long-term growth, stability, and opportunity for our producers," Steenhuisen said.

Industry to build presence

The focus will now shift to establishing a consistent supply presence in the Philippines, with plans to expand volumes and product offerings over the next few years.

"We see this as the beginning of a sustained partnership," Steenhuisen said.

"South Africa remains committed to being a reliable, predictable supplier of high-quality, safe agricultural products, and to working closely with our Philippine counterparts to build a consistent and growing presence in this market over time."

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