In a significant milestone for local innovation, South African startup Sensor Networks has secured a groundbreaking partnership with Ariston, the world’s largest geyser manufacturer, headquartered in Italy. This collaboration will introduce state-of-the-art smart water heating solutions to South African homes in 2025, marking a major achievement for homegrown technology on the global stage.

After months of extensive product development, refinement, and certification, Ariston geysers will now come integrated with Sensor Networks’ smart geyser devices. These advanced products will be available across major plumbing retailers in South Africa. This marks the first time that locally developed smart geyser technology has been adopted at such a large scale by a leading global heating company, solidifying South Africa’s role in the growing smart energy solutions sector.

Consumers will now have access to Ariston’s premium water heating systems, enhanced by Sensor Networks’ cutting-edge smart technology. The Sensor Connect mobile app, developed locally, allows homeowners to monitor, control, and optimize their energy consumption, enabling them to make significant savings on their electricity bills.

“This partnership is a major win for South African innovation,” said Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks. “Our smart geyser solution meets international standards, and seeing our technology integrated into Ariston’s products is a huge achievement. This collaboration allows us to scale our impact and help thousands more South Africans reduce their energy costs and carbon footprints.”

Wayne Vertue, Country Director at Ariston, shared his enthusiasm: “As a global leader in water heating, Ariston is dedicated to providing sustainable, high-performance solutions. Sensor Networks’ innovative smart geyser technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to energy efficiency. By integrating their expertise into our products, we are offering South African consumers a smarter, more efficient way to manage their energy use.”

This smart geyser solution is not only beneficial to homeowners but also offers great potential for property developers, providing a scalable, remote energy management tool for large residential projects.

With over 12,000 South African households already benefiting from Sensor Networks’ smart geyser technology, this landmark partnership with Ariston—the second-largest water heating manufacturer in South Africa—will accelerate the adoption of smart energy solutions, further positioning South Africa at the forefront of energy efficiency initiatives.

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

