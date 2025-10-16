Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to appoint a suitable terminal operator to construct and manage a Break Bulk Terminal specialising in the cold storage of fish and related products at the Port of Cape Town.

The earmarked port terminal site — a brownfield development measuring approximately 7,273 m² — is located adjacent to the ship repair and liquid bulk precincts. The site is integral to fishing operations at the port, enabling the direct transfer of frozen fish products from vessels into cold storage for efficient export logistics.

According to TNPA, the terminal will play a key role in strengthening the Western Cape’s fishing industry, contributing to both economic growth and an efficient logistics value chain.

Investment and development framework

The RFP seeks a terminal operator to finance, refurbish, construct, operate, maintain and transfer the Break Bulk Terminal over a 10-year concession period.

This development forms part of TNPA’s Port Development Framework Plans (PDFPs), which guide the long-term relocation of break bulk activities to the port’s Multi-Purpose Precinct (2032–2052). The framework, established under the National Ports Act of 2005, ensures that investments remain relevant and aligned with international standards.

Enabling private sector participation

“This RFP responds to the growing demand for modern, efficient seafood cold storage and logistics facilities in Cape Town," said Rajesh Dana, Cape Town port manager. “By leveraging private sector participation and investment, this project supports the Transnet Reinvent for Growth strategy, which focuses on optimising port operations, transforming infrastructure, and enabling sustainable growth."

A non-compulsory briefing session will be held on 21 October 2025. RFP documents are available on the National Treasury’s e-Tender Portal and the Transnet website.

