Standard Bank has closed a $800m sustainability-linked syndicated loan, drawing strong interest from global investors, marking one of the most significant funding deals by an African bank this year.



The facility was co-ordinated by Bank of America (BofA), the London branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), with BofA and SCB acting as joint sustainability co-ordinators.

Initially launched at $500m, it was well received by the international loan market and was oversubscribed, with commitments totalling over $1bn.

The syndicate comprises a group of investors from across the globe. A total of 30 banks from North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia committed to the transaction.

Linking finance to sustainability performance

The interest rate on the loan is linked to Standard Bank’s performance against two sustainability key performance indicators (KPIs): green finance and social-finance mobilisation.

The facility is structured as a two-year loan with an option for Standard Bank to elect to extend for a further year.

“This transaction reflects continued participation in the international syndicated loan market and supports Standard Bank’s Africa growth strategy,“ said Luvuyo Masinda, chief executive officer, corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank.

This facility is the largest sustainability-linked loan by an African borrower in 2026 to date, according to data from Dealogic.

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