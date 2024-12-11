Mopo, a UK-based company specialising in pay-per-use battery technology, is delighted to partner with The Health Electrification and Telecommunications Alliance (Heta), a key initiative of Power Africa, a USAID global development alliance of the world’s renewable energy, digital technology, and health solutions providers, to bring reliable, 24-hour electricity access to healthcare facilities in Sierra Leone. As part of the initial agreement, Mopo has provided solar energy, to electrify two health centres, Waterloo Rural Community Hospital and Wara Wara Faith Clinic.

Additionally, the company has installed a solar-powered Mopo Hubs near each location, which rent Mopo's proprietary batteries on a pay-per-use basis to individuals and business, particularly relevant to areas where grid infrastructure is unreliable. The pay-per-use rental model provides easily accessible and affordable power to the local community.

Through this initiative, Mopo has made a significant impact in several ways. At the Wara Wara Faith Clinic, solar energy now powers essential medical equipment like oxygen machines and refrigerators, ensuring uninterrupted 24-hour care and safer storage of medicines.

Over at the Waterloo Rural Community Hospital, solar-powered fans provide a cool and quiet environment, making hot and humid nights far more comfortable for patients and aiding in their recovery.

Beyond the health facilities, the surrounding communities benefit too. Residents can now rent Mopo batteries to power household appliances in a sustainable and affordable way, bringing much-needed electricity access to their homes.

Mopo chairman, Jono West commented, “We are delighted to be working with Heta, deploying our technology and solar-power generating expertise both for the facilities and the local community. Together, we’re building healthier, more resilient communities through sustainable energy solutions.”

Meanwhile, through Heta, Power Africa is assembling renewable energy, digital technology, and health-solutions providers from around the world to electrify and digitally connect health facilities.

It collaborates with foundations, the private sector, and African governments to expand access to electricity to health facilities across sub-Saharan Africa.

With leadership from Abt Global and founding partners Bechtel Corporation, Resolve, and Orange, Heta blends health priorities and private-sector expertise to design sustainable, community-customised solutions for energy access in Africa.

