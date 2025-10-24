BME and Strayos have joined forces to develop an AI-enabled solution for mine-to-mill optimisation. The partnership combines BME’s blasting expertise and Strayos’ advanced image processing and AI capabilities.

Called XPLOSMART, the new AI-enabled suite of software for integrated mine-to-mill solutions will empower mines, quarries and construction companies with geospatial tools and AI-driven modelling across a single data platform, according to Nishen Hariparsad, BME general manager for technology and marketing.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone for BME in strengthening our value proposition to customers,” said Hariparsad.

“With XPLOSMART, we empower our customers and partners through streamlined workflows that integrate geospatial, time-series, and visual data with intelligent analytics.

“The result is powerful predictive insights, post-blast analysis, and optimisation across the mine-to-mill value chain — all while further enhancing safety and reducing risk.”

He highlighted that the new system also provides more insight for customers, allowing them to define pain points in their operations, both upstream and downstream of the blasting circuit.

XPLOSMART, powered by Strayos technology, includes 3D photogrammetry, drone fragmentation, rock mass analysis and smart drill analytics, as well as geotechnical analysis and modelling.

Hariparsad said that this enhances BME’s offering as a future-fit, mine-to-mill solution with modular and integrated solutions underpinned by AI – extending our capabilities into ore body movement, haul-road intelligence, highwall safety and rock mass AI.

“Significant advantages can be gained within the comminution circuit, enabling mine-to-mill benefits to be realised,” he said.

“Each blast is designed to achieve the best outcome on the bench and downstream.”

Customers have access to improved data, allowing them the opportunity to interrogate their benches from the perspective of geology, drilling, blasting, and mill throughput.

Hariparsad noted that the benefit extends beyond financial performance to the ESG imperatives of customers – such as the well-being of communities and the environment.

“Automation integration is now possible with AI technologies, where doing more with less has always been the target,” he said.

“This has been achieved by pairing AI-enabled technologies with premium blasting solutions.”

