African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), through its IDEAS Fund and Motseng Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd (Motseng), is proud to announce a landmark partnership: the formation of Motseng Ideas Infrastructure Group (Pty) Ltd (MIIG).

MIIG is a proudly South African investment company, managing close to R1bn in assets and backed by scalable capital. With a strong focus on social and economic infrastructure, MIIG’s mission is to invest in, develop and operate assets that directly improve the lives of communities and drive inclusive growth.

Led by an executive team with more than 40 years of combined industry expertise, MIIG is uniquely positioned to partner with government, the private sector and local communities across South Africa and the SADC region.

Transformation In action

With an ownership profile of over 67% black shareholding and more than 57% black women, MIIG is not only addressing South Africa’s empowerment imperatives but setting new benchmarks for transformation and inclusion in the infrastructure sector.

“AIIM remains committed to sustainable and inclusive infrastructure investment. Through MIIG, we join a powerful platform that combines exceptional women and black economic empowerment credentials with proven execution capability and a strong balance sheet which will provide the financial strength to support long-term growth,” said Vuyo Ntoi, Co-Managing Director: African Infrastructure Investment Managers.

“Together with Motseng, we are creating a powerful investment platform that not only promised to deliver strong investment returns but also drives long-term socio-economic impact."

“MIIG represents more than just a business venture, it is a statement of intent. It reflects our commitment to pioneering empowerment-driven infrastructure development that not only meets the needs of the market but also advances meaningful black and black women ownership,” said Ipeleng Mkhari, chief executive officer of Motseng.

“This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver high-impact infrastructure projects while aligning with South Africa’s socio-economic transformation goals.”

MIIG’s immediate focus will be on delivering key Public-Private Partnership projects across sectors including social infrastructure, healthcare and government office accommodation. Its bold growth strategy aims to attract new capital, expand its reach across the SADC region and drive measurable, sustainable impact for generations to come.

MIIG stands as a catalyst for meaningful change in African infrastructure investment—merging deep-sector expertise with a transformative agenda to build a more inclusive, resilient and prosperous future for South Africa and the continent.

