Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has posted a record net profit of R1.1bn for the year ended 31 March 2025, more than doubling the R472m recorded in the 2023/24 financial year.

Revenue increased 13% to R7.9bn, supported by strong performances in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical streams, with non-aeronautical revenue now making up 49% of the total. EBITDA rose to R2.9bn, representing a 37% margin.

Capital expenditure reached R861 million, reflecting ACSA’s commitment to renewing and expanding airport infrastructure. Total assets stood at R32bn, with a net debt-to-capitalisation ratio of 8% and liquidity of R3.4bn, ensuring sufficient coverage for future investments.

In light of the results, ACSA will pay R198m in preference share dividends and declare R113m in ordinary share dividends for 2024/25, a marked improvement on the previous year.

Strong financials and growth outlook

CEO Mpumi Mpofu said: "Our performance reflects strong financial delivery amid operational challenges. Lessons learned will enhance preventative maintenance, infrastructure investment, and passenger experience. Our results demonstrate disciplined financial management and a successful strategy of revenue and services diversification."

Acsa is preparing for the next five years with a R21.7bn capital investment pipeline, including projects at OR Tambo, Cape Town International, and key regional airports. The company is also prioritising innovation, digitisation, and sustainable solutions, partnering with organisations such as the CSIR and The Innovation Hub.

Additionally, Acsa is strengthening supply chain governance to ensure SMEs, especially those owned by women, youth, and people with disabilities, benefit from its procurement processes.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).